Kevin Danois headshot

Kevin Danois Injury: Likely out season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Danois (undisclosed) is likely out for the season, coach Christophe Pelissier said in the press conference.

Danois left the pitch screaming in their last contest against Lyon due to an injury and is likely ruled out for the season. Han-Noah Massengo, Assane Diousse and Rudy Matondo will see increased playing time in the midfield for the final stretch of the season to replace him.

Kevin Danois
AJ Auxerre
More Stats & News
