Kevin Danois Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Danois (undisclosed) is ruled out for Sunday's clash against Rennes, coach Christophe Pelissier said in the press conference.

Danois will miss the clash against Stade Rennais for undisclosed reasons. This is a significant blow for the team as Elisha Owusu will also be unavailable due to injury. Han-Noah Massengo and Assane Diousse are likely to start in midfield for Sunday's game.