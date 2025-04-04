Fantasy Soccer
Kevin Danois headshot

Kevin Danois Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Danois (undisclosed) is ruled out for Sunday's clash against Rennes, coach Christophe Pelissier said in the press conference.

Danois will miss the clash against Stade Rennais for undisclosed reasons. This is a significant blow for the team as Elisha Owusu will also be unavailable due to injury. Han-Noah Massengo and Assane Diousse are likely to start in midfield for Sunday's game.

Kevin Danois
AJ Auxerre
More Stats & News
