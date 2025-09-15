Danois couldn't stay on the pitch for the last minute of Saturday's clash against the Monegasques after suffering an apparent ankle injury. The midfielder will be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of his injury and whether he will need time to recover. That said, if he is forced to miss time with a significant injury, it would be a big blow for AJA since he is an undisputed starter in the midfield and the heart of the team. The young Rudy Matondo could see increased playing time in the midfield if Danois is sidelined.