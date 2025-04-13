Kevin Danois News: Back in starting XI Sunday

Danois (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup Sunday against Lyon.

Danois was inactive last weekend because of an unknown issue, but he had recorded 90 minutes in five straight matches before that. He has served as a central midfielder, averaging 35.2 accurate passes, 2.2 tackles and 1.0 clearances per contest over his last five starts. His presence in the lineup will leave Rudy Matondo on the bench for now.