Danois was very active on both ends against Lens on Saturday, contributing offensively with two key passes and five crosses, including four corners, while also standing out defensively with three tackles and three interceptions. The midfielder continues to be a bright spot in his team's difficult season, delivering numerous precise crosses and key passes for his forwards. The Frenchman has registered one goal, one assist, 10 key passes, and 31 crosses across his last five Ligue 1 matches this season.