Kevin Danois News: Goal compensates for flank effort

Danois scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), nine crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 3-1 win against Metz.

Danois logged his second goal of the season, and he recorded the two goals across AJ Auxerre's last eight games, with four shots on target. From the flank, Danois was mostly accurate during the eight-game span, but that was not the case Sunday. Despite nine crosses and three corners, Danois got none of them on target, something he had not done since November. From the month onward, Danois has logged 61 crosses, 22 accurate.