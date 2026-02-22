Kevin Danois News: Logs four accurate crosses

Danois recorded one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (four accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 3-0 defeat versus Rennes.

After logging nine inaccurate crosses during Auxerre's previous game, Danois significantly improved his effort from the flank. For the second time across three February appearances, he has logged several accurate crosses, averaging 3.3 of them across the month. Though without an assist in the 2026 calendar year, Danois has been solid with his cross accuracy, racking up a percentage of 40.0 percent on 40 crosses. It would not be surprising if he gets his second assist later this year.