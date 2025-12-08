Danois scored his first goal of the season on Sunday against Metz, helping his team extend their lead and secure a crucial win in this relegation battle. The midfielder was everywhere on the pitch, contributing offensively with two shots, four chances created, and six crosses, and defensively with four tackles and a season-high three interceptions. Capable of making a difference at any moment with his delivery on set pieces, he has been a bright spot despite his club's underwhelming season. He now needs to find consistency in the final third, as he sits on just one goal contribution through 14 Ligue 1 appearances.