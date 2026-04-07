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Kevin Danois News: Whips in four crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Danois registered four crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Le Havre.

Danois would not earn a goal contribution Sunday as he remains in a bit of a drought, with his last Feb. 15. However, he would record four crosses and two chances created, still providing some playmaking. He remains at only three goal contributions in 27 appearances this season.

Kevin Danois
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