Kevin Danois News: Whips in four crosses
Danois registered four crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Le Havre.
Danois would not earn a goal contribution Sunday as he remains in a bit of a drought, with his last Feb. 15. However, he would record four crosses and two chances created, still providing some playmaking. He remains at only three goal contributions in 27 appearances this season.
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