Danso will be evaluated this week after suffering a toe injury during last week's Champions League clash against Frankfurt, which forced him to miss Sunday's draw against Manchester City. The defender is expected to learn the extent of the issue in the coming days and whether he will need time on the sidelines. If he is ruled out, it would be a blow for the Spurs, as he has started four of his last five appearances, and his absence would force an adjustment, with Pape Sarr emerging as a potential candidate to see increased playing time in the defensive area.