Kevin Danso Injury: Needs couple of weeks more

Danso (hamstring) is working hard on his recovery but still needs a couple of weeks before making his return from injury, coach Ange Postecoglou said to Inside Spurs on Wednesday. "Kevin and Deki are working hard still, they're probably a couple of weeks away, but both are progressing well."

Danso is working hard to recover from his hamstring injury and is progressing well, but he is still a couple of weeks away from making his return to the group. Once fully fit, he may see some reduced playing time in the backline with the return from injury of Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.