Kevin Danso Injury: Picks up hamstring injury

Danso could be set for a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury that he suffered in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Bournemouth, football.london reports.

Danso has played almost every minute since signing with Spurs due to injuries in defense. This heavy workload might have contributed to his hamstring injury on Sunday, which could sideline him for some time. Coach Ange Postecoglou will likely provide an update on his fitness in a future press conference. That said, the Austrian defender may see reduced playing time in upcoming games even if fully fit with Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero now back from injury.