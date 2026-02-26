Kevin Danso Injury: Returns to squad
Danso (toe) is back available for Sunday's clash against Fulham after resuming training this week, coach Igor Tudor said in the press conference.
Danso has resumed training this week and is available again for Sunday's clash against Fulham after missing the last four matches due to a toe injury. The center-back will need to earn his place under new coach Igor Tudor and is expected to compete with Radu Dragusin for a starting role until Cristian Romero returns.
