Kevin Danso Injury: Returns to squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 6:46am

Danso (toe) is back available for Sunday's clash against Fulham after resuming training this week, coach Igor Tudor said in the press conference.

Danso has resumed training this week and is available again for Sunday's clash against Fulham after missing the last four matches due to a toe injury. The center-back will need to earn his place under new coach Igor Tudor and is expected to compete with Radu Dragusin for a starting role until Cristian Romero returns.

Kevin Danso
Tottenham Hotspur
