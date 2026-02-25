Kevin Danso headshot

Kevin Danso Injury: Returns to team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Danso (toe) was spotted back in team training Wednesday and could be an option for Sunday's clash against Fulham, according to Sam Tabuteau from The Standard.

Danso has missed the last four matches with a toe injury but looks to be closing in on a return after getting back on the training pitch Wednesday. The defender is trending toward being available for Sunday's trip to Craven Cottage and should be firmly in the mix if he checks all the boxes. That said, the Austrian will still have to earn the trust of new coach Igor Tudor and prove he deserves a regular spot in the starting back line moving forward.

Kevin Danso
Tottenham Hotspur
