Kevin Danso Injury: Should resume training soon

Danso is working toward a return from a hamstring injury and is expected to resume training Friday or early next week at the latest. If everything goes as planned, he could be a late call for Thursday's second leg against Frankfurt in the Europa League. That said, with other defenders returning from injury, he might be the third option off the bench in central defense moving forward.