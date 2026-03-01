Kevin Danso headshot

Kevin Danso News: Bench option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Danso (toe) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Fulham.

Danso is back in the squad Sunday after a toe injury left him out for the last month, fit enough for a bench role. With the. club currelty playing Palhinha out of position in the defense. This is a huge return for the club, likely to push for starting time soon to help their injured defense.

Kevin Danso
Tottenham Hotspur
