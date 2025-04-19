Fantasy Soccer
Kevin Danso News: Features off bench Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Danso (hamstring) featured off the bench for a five minutes on Thursday against Frankfurt, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.

Danso featured off the bench for five minutes on Thursday, confirming he has fully recovered from his hamstring injury. He made a good impact during those few minutes, contributing four clearances to help his team secure the win and qualification for the semi-finals of the Europa League.

