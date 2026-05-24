Kevin Danso headshot

Kevin Danso News: Keeps clean sheet in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Danso had four shots (zero on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Everton.

Danso had a strong performance on the final day of the season, helping keep Spurs in the Premier League with the win. He helped keep a clean sheet, recording nine clearances and one interception on the defensive end. He also took four shots, however he failed to put one on target. Danso played a massive role during the final stretch of the season and helped stabilize a struggling backline. With rumors swirling around Cristian Romero's future, Danso could be in line to be a first-choice starter next season.

Kevin Danso
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Danso See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Danso See More
FPL GW38 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Picks for Gameweek 38
SOC
FPL GW38 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Picks for Gameweek 38
Author Image
Brad Mayor
3 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
12 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
12 days ago