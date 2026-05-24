Kevin Danso News: Keeps clean sheet in season finale
Danso had four shots (zero on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Everton.
Danso had a strong performance on the final day of the season, helping keep Spurs in the Premier League with the win. He helped keep a clean sheet, recording nine clearances and one interception on the defensive end. He also took four shots, however he failed to put one on target. Danso played a massive role during the final stretch of the season and helped stabilize a struggling backline. With rumors swirling around Cristian Romero's future, Danso could be in line to be a first-choice starter next season.
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