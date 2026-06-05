Kevin Danso News: Physical center-back

Danso has been named in Austria's World Cup squad and is expected to provide manager Rangnick with a powerful and combative defensive option capable of competing for a starting berth at center-back throughout the competition.

Danso wrapped up a challenging season with Tottenham in the Premier League, fighting for minutes in a squad loaded with high-end defensive talent ahead of him in the pecking order. Even so, the defender brings aerial dominance, tough one-on-one defending and a powerful physical presence that gives Austria a more rugged and aggressive edge alongside the technically gifted Philipp Lienhart and David Alaba, and his quality remains unquestioned despite the frustrating lack of club minutes after finishing the campaign with 24 Premier League appearances across 1,491 minutes in a season that saw Spurs flirt with relegation to the Championship. Danso heads into the World Cup with a chip on his shoulder and plenty to prove, looking to showcase his unquestionable defensive ability on the biggest stage and remind everyone he belongs among the game's elite.