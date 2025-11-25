Medina didn't finish a full Champions League match for the first time this season after he was knocked over by a powerful shot from Scott McTominay in the 51st minute of Tuesday's clash and carried on for 10 minutes following a concussion check before being forced off as he still looked shaky. Medina will have two weeks to recover from the issue to be back available for the clash against Ajax on Dec. 10, but if something were to happen before then and he could not make the squad, Samy Mmaee could be the one replacing him in the backline for Qarabag.