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Kevin De Bruyne Injury: Out to face Bologna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2026 at 11:12am

De Bruyne (eye) is out for Monday's match against Bologna.

De Bruyne was labeled a late call just ahead of Monday's match and will miss out altogether, as the midfielder is suffering from an eye injury. He is a starter, so this does force a change, with Giovane working into the starting XI in his place. A return for De Bruyne is not known, although only two games remain in the season.

Kevin De Bruyne
Napoli
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