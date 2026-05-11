Kevin De Bruyne Injury: Out to face Bologna
De Bruyne (eye) is out for Monday's match against Bologna.
De Bruyne was labeled a late call just ahead of Monday's match and will miss out altogether, as the midfielder is suffering from an eye injury. He is a starter, so this does force a change, with Giovane working into the starting XI in his place. A return for De Bruyne is not known, although only two games remain in the season.
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