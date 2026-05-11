Kevin De Bruyne Injury: Questionable for Bologna match
De Bruyne might miss Monday's game versus Bologna because of a late minor physical problem, Sky Italy reported.
De Bruyne picked up a small injury in the last training session and might be spared altogether. Giovane is currently considered the favorite to start next to Alisson Santos. Frank Anguissa and Matteo Politano would also be candidates to fill in if De Bruyne were ruled out.
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