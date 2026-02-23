Kevin De Bruyne Injury: Resumes training

De Bruyne (thigh) has returned to Italy and started practicing on grass, commencing the final stretch of his rehab protocol, Napoli announced.

De Bruyne spent the last few months in Antwerp, along with his own team of physios, under the supervision of the surgeon who performed the operation. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, he'll need about four weeks of ramp-up before being cleared to play, as he was unable to do much for a long time given the severity of his lesion.