Kevin De Bruyne Injury: Returning in Torino fixture

De Bruyne (thigh) has completed his ramp-up and has been selected for Friday's match against Torino, Gianluca Di Marzio relayed.

De Bruyne was reportedly in decent shape upon heading back from Belgium and hasn't had any hiccup. He has missed four months due to a thigh injury that required surgery. He'll likely be eased into action, but he might be needed right away with Stanislav Lobotka (quad) and Scott McTominay (thigh) on the shelf and Frank Anguissa (thigh) also working his way back from a serious injury. He scored four PKs and provided two assists early in the season. He has notched at least one shot in his last three outings, piling up six attempts (two on target) and logging three key passes and three crosses (one accurate) over that span.