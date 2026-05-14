Kevin De Bruyne Injury: Will return against Pisa

De Bruyne was spared versus Bologna out of an abundance of precaution because he needed stitches after a blow to the head in training, but he's been cleared for Sunday's away game versus Pisa, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

De Bruyne was inadvertently elbowed by a teammate in the last training session before the previous game and was held out mostly because of a wound, but he's resumed practicing and will probably be back in the XI at the expense of Giovane on Sunday. He has notched at least one cross and one corner in eight straight matches since returning from injury, racking up 30 (five accurate) and 19, respecitvely, scoring and assisting once and adding 10 shots (four on target) and 16 chances created over that span.