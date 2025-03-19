Kevin De Bruyne News: Appears from bench again

De Bruyne appeared off the bench for four minutes in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Brighton.

De Bruyne was once again only available from the bench, appearing from that spot for a second straight contest, only seeing 25 minutes of play across that span. He didn't see much action once entering the field, seeing one cross in the draw. He will hope to see some starting time again soon, but the veteran seems to be beaten out by the fresher legs of Omar Marmoush for the moment.