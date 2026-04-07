Kevin De Bruyne headshot

Kevin De Bruyne News: Creates two chances Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

De Bruyne had five crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Monday's 1-0 victory over AC Milan.

De Bruyne made his second consecutive start Monday following his long injury absence, and he once again looked like himself. He created two chances in his third consecutive match, and he also recorded five crosses and took four corners. While he hasn't recorded a goal contribution in his four appearances since returning from injury, his production suggests more are on the horizon.

Kevin De Bruyne
Napoli
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