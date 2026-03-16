Kevin De Bruyne News: Creates two chances off bench

De Bruyne had one off-target shot, created two chances and sent in two inaccurate crosses after coming off the bench during Saturday's 2-1 win over Lecce.

De Bruyne made his second appearance off the bench after his return from injury and had some displays of creativity with a pair of key passes but is still clearly and understandably far from what's expected from his fully-fit version. The debut campaign with Napoli didn't go as planned for the midfielder but he'll still have some chances to close it in a higher note and show that fans can have way better hopes for next season.