Kevin De Bruyne News: Dishes out helper in Udinese game

De Bruyne assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and four chances created in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Udinese.

De Bruyne didn't start but came in very early for Alisson Santos and threaded the needle to set up Rasmus Hojlund's deciding goal, recording his fourth assist of the season. He created multiple chances in his final four displays, racking up 10. A massive thigh injury limited him to 21 appearances (16 starts). He put up five goals, four helpers, 30 shots (11 on target) and 40 key passes.