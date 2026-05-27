Kevin De Bruyne News: Key creator for Belgium

De Bruyne figures to be one of the most impactful players at the 2026 World Cup for Belgium, having been named in the squad as the undisputed creative engine of the Red Devils heading into the summer tournament.

De Bruyne has shown flashes of his best form since joining Napoli, contributing five goals and two assists across 18 Serie A appearances while also generating 36 key passes and delivering 58 crosses including 39 corners, underlining his continued importance as a set-piece specialist and creative hub. The numbers are particularly impressive given that a thigh injury wiped out roughly half of his season, limiting his ability to build consistent momentum with his club. De Bruyne remains Belgium's most dangerous weapon and the player around whom coach Rudi Garcia builds his entire attacking system. His ability to dictate tempo, unlock defenses with incisive passing and deliver dangerous set pieces makes him a genuine difference-maker. Belgium have been drawn in a group that offers a realistic path to the knockout rounds, and De Bruyne's health and form will be the single biggest factor in determining how far the Red Devils can go. Getting him to the tournament fit after a disrupted club season was always the priority, and his inclusion in the squad confirms he has come through the thigh injury in good shape.