Kevin De Bruyne News: Lively display in Cagliari tilt

De Bruyne created four scoring chances and had four shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Friday's 1-0 victory versus Cagliari.

De Bruyne drew his first start in a long time following a major injury and ramping up in the previous two games, and responded well, orchestrating the offense and pacing his team in two offensive categories. He'll be a fixture if he avoids further physical problems. He has notched at least one shot in six straight appearances, amassing 12 (three on target), scoring once and creating nine chances over that span. He has registered at least one cross and one corner in his three outings since healing up, totaling eight (zero accurate) and seven, respectively.