Kevin De Bruyne headshot

Kevin De Bruyne News: Makes bench for Pisa tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 17, 2026 at 2:58am

De Bruyne (eye) is an option, but won't get the nod from the jump in Sunday's contest versus Pisa.

De Bruyne will eventually make a cameo after being forced to skip one match because of a wound. Eljif Elmas is taking his place over Giovane between the lines. De Bruyne has scored and assisted once, in the same game, in the previous five rounds, adding four shots (three on target), 10 chances created and 22 crosses (five accurate).

Kevin De Bruyne
Napoli
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