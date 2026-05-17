Kevin De Bruyne News: Makes bench for Pisa tilt

De Bruyne (eye) is an option, but won't get the nod from the jump in Sunday's contest versus Pisa.

De Bruyne will eventually make a cameo after being forced to skip one match because of a wound. Eljif Elmas is taking his place over Giovane between the lines. De Bruyne has scored and assisted once, in the same game, in the previous five rounds, adding four shots (three on target), 10 chances created and 22 crosses (five accurate).