Kevin De Bruyne News: Picks up secondary assist against Pisa

De Bruyne (eye) created one scoring chance and had two crosses (two accurate), one tackle (zero won) and one secondary assist in 31 minutes in Sunday's 3-0 win over Pisa.

De Bruyne was brought off the bench as he didn't have a clean week of training, with Eljif Elmas taking his place, but he contributed to the rout by starting the action that led to the final goal. He has posted at least one key pass in three consecutive displays, totaling six, scoring and assisting once and adding two shots (two on target) and three tackles (one won) during that stretch. Additionally, this marked his ninth showing in a row with one or more crosses, for a total of 32 (seven accurate). Instead, he interrupted an eight-game streak with at least one corner in this one.