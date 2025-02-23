Kevin De Bruyne News: Struggles in loss

De Bruyne recorded two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Liverpool.

De Bruyne was a shadow of his former self throughout Sunday's loss. He struggled on the ball and wasn't dangerous moving into space. He was thoroughly contained, and when he came off for James McAtee it was simply due to attacking threat, not an injury concern. De Bruyne will still have matches where he looks his best, but the days of him doing that against all opponents might be in the past.