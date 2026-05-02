Kevin De Bruyne News: Subdued showing versus Como

De Bruyne recorded one cross (one accurate), one clearance and one corner and created two scoring chances in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Como.

De Bruyne did the bare minimum in this one, failing to follow up his strong performance against Cremonese in a similar fashion. He has sent in at least one cross in all his nine matches since returning from a major thigh injury, racking up 30 deliveries (five accurate) and 16 key passes and 19 corners during that stretch. Instead, he ended a three-game streak with one or more shots in this one.