Kevin De Bruyne News: Subs in late in Torino tilt

De Bruyne (thigh) recorded one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in 11 minutes in Friday's 2-1 victory over Torino.

De Bruyne was deployed late to help manage the lead and looked okay in limited minutes. His playing time will likely increase gradually over the next few rounds. His return could affect Alisson Santos, Antonio Vergara (foot) and Eljif Elmas' minutes. He has notched four goals and two assists in 12 displays (10 starts), adding 20 shots (seven on target) and 19 chances created.