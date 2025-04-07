Kevin De Bruyne News: Whips in four crosses

De Bruyne registered two shots (two on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Manchester United.

De Bruyne got some decent work in his 90 minutes of play Sunday, seeing two shots and four crosses in the draw. However, this makes it four straight appearances without a goal contribution for the midfielder, still with only two goals and six assists. With his exit from the club this summer already announced, the Manchester City legend will hope to end the season on a strong note, looking to add a few more goal contributions while leading his team to a top-four finish.