Kevin De Bruyne News: Yanked early in Lazio game

De Bruyne had one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in 45 minutes in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Lazio.

De Bruyne put up okay numbers but evidently didn't perform well enough for his coach, who pulled him at the interval, inserting Elijf Elmas. He has tallied at least one cross in six consecutive matches since recovering from a serious injury, totaling 24 deliveries (three accurate) and posting eight shots (two on target) and 17 corners over that span, with no goal contributions. Instead, he snapped a four-game streak with multiple chances created in this one.