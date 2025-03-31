Kevin Denkey News: Bags winner from PK spot

Denkey scored a penalty goal and had three shots (one on target) after coming off the bench during Saturday's 2-1 win over Nashville.

Denkey got some rest after returning from international duty but was finally brought at halftime to replace Nick Hagglund. The striker wasn't what brilliant but appeared when it mattered the most, showing poise from the penalty spot to score his team's game-winner during stoppage time. That's now three goals over the first five MLS games for Denkey, who's justifying the heavy investment made by Cincinnati to bring him before the start of the campaign.