Denkey scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-0 victory against Toronto FC.

Between the game's 17th and 18th minutes, Denkey dribbled from outside Toronto's penalty box to inside it for a weak-foot goal. Along with his Brazilian teammate Evander, the Togolese 24-year-old leads Cincinnati's 2025 team in goals, with seven.