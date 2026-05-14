Kevin Denkey News: Goal, assist in loss

Kevin Denkey scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Wednesday's 5-3 defeat versus Inter Miami CF.

Denkey scored and assisted during Wednesday's loss. He was busy throughout the match and dangerous every time he got on the ball, but it wasn't enough to keep up with the all-world Miami attack led by Lionel Messi. Denkey also created a chance during the clash, a brilliant all aorund showing for the striker.