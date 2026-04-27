Kevin Denkey headshot

Kevin Denkey News: Nets brace in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Kevin Denkey scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win over New York Red Bulls.

Kevin Denkey scored once from open play and once from the penalty spot Saturday to lead Cincinnati to a 2-0 home victory over Chicago. The forward also contributed one clearance to the clean sheet effort across his 79 minutes of play. Denkey has netted a brace in successive appearances (two starts) and has scored six total goals total over nine appearance (eight starts) to begin the campaign.

Kevin Denkey
FC Cincinnati
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