Kevin Denkey News: Nets brace in victory
Kevin Denkey scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win over New York Red Bulls.
Kevin Denkey scored once from open play and once from the penalty spot Saturday to lead Cincinnati to a 2-0 home victory over Chicago. The forward also contributed one clearance to the clean sheet effort across his 79 minutes of play. Denkey has netted a brace in successive appearances (two starts) and has scored six total goals total over nine appearance (eight starts) to begin the campaign.
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