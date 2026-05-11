Kevin Denkey News: Scored in 2-2 draw
Kevin Denkey scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Charlotte FC.
Denkey scored his seventh goal of the season, including five in the last four games. He has taken two or more shots in each of these last four games, putting six shots on target in this time. He has taken 19 shots in the last eight games, scoring six goals from eight shots on target in this time.
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