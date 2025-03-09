Kevin Denkey News: Scores from penalty spot
Denkey scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win against Toronto FC.
Denkey saw the opening goal of the match Saturday, finding the back of the net from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute. This marks his second goal of the season, as he scored in their opener as well. He now has two goals on six shots in three appearances (three starts) this season.
