Kevin Denkey headshot

Kevin Denkey News: Scores goal in big win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Denkey scored one goal to go with six shots (three on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 6-2 win against Orlando City.

Denkey was a constant threat in this match as he paced his squad with six shots, the most he has recorded in an MLS game this season. One of those efforts was a 77th-minute left-footed finish between two defenders to increase Cincinnati's lead. With nine goals in 14 league appearances, he remains level with Evander atop the scoring chart of a team that is averaging 2.4 goals per game. Additionally, Denkey's high playing time makes him a reliable attacking option in most fixtures.

Kevin Denkey
FC Cincinnati
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