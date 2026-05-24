Kevin Denkey News: Scores goal in big win

Denkey scored one goal to go with six shots (three on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 6-2 win against Orlando City.

Denkey was a constant threat in this match as he paced his squad with six shots, the most he has recorded in an MLS game this season. One of those efforts was a 77th-minute left-footed finish between two defenders to increase Cincinnati's lead. With nine goals in 14 league appearances, he remains level with Evander atop the scoring chart of a team that is averaging 2.4 goals per game. Additionally, Denkey's high playing time makes him a reliable attacking option in most fixtures.