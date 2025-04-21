Kevin Denkey News: Scores in 3-2 away win

Kevin Denkey scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 win over Chicago Fire. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 42nd minute.

Denkey scored his side's second goal of the game to help them win 3-2 away from home. He was assisted by Sergio Santos in the 42nd minute. This was his fourth goal of the season, and his two most recent goals have come in games away from home. He put both of his shots on target and won his only tackle of the game.