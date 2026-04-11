Kevin Denkey News: Sent off in draw

Denkey was shown a red card during the second half of Saturday's 1-1 draw with Toronto.

Denkey received two avoidable bookings within a few minutes of each other in the second half, leaving his team with 10 men for the remainder of the match. This event forces the striker to sit out the upcoming fixture versus Chicago Fire, so an unusual option such as Ayoub Jabbari will have to be added to the front line. After that, Denkey will continue to look for his third goal of the year in an April 22 visit to New York City FC.