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Kevin Diks Injury: Appears to be questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Diks (undisclosed) is questionable for Saturday's match against Wolfsburg, according to manager Eugen Polanski. "With Kevin Diks, we had to control the load a bit in the past few days."

Diks was subbed off last match due to an injury and has had to manage his load this week, leading to a late call for Saturday. Unfortunately for the club, this is something to watch moving forward, as he has been a regular defender, likely to decide if he is an option via testing ahead of the contest. If he were to miss out, Fabio Chiarodia and Kota Takai could see the start in his place, although there is a solid chance Diks is fit to play.

Kevin Diks
Mönchengladbach
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