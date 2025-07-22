Menu
Kevin Diks Injury: Back in training Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

Diks (foot) was back in training on Monday after dealing with an injury suffered in a friendly game while on international duty with Indonesia last month, the club announced.

Diks was spotted back in training on Monday after a day off Sunday to treat the foot injury he suffered last month while on international duty with Indonesia. The defender, who is a newcomer at Borussia Monchengladbach, will look to recover in time from that injury since he is expected to play a starting role in the backline heading into 2025/26.

Kevin Diks
Mönchengladbach
