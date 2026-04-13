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Kevin Diks Injury: Dealing with adductor injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Diks (adductor) was forced off in the 62nd minute of Saturday's 1-0 loss at Leipzig after appearing to feel something in his groin area, with his availability for Sunday's clash against Mainz unknown pending further examination, according to Thomas Grulke of the Rheinische Post.

Diks suffered an adductor issue during Saturday's loss against Leipzig and was forced off right after the hour-mark. Coach Polanski did suggest he received a slightly positive signal from the player, which is at least a glimmer of hope, but the full picture will only emerge once Diks undergoes proper medical assessment back in Gladbach. The Indonesia international has been an undisputed starter in the back line this season, and a potential absence would force Fabio Chiarodia into the starting role at a critical stage of the club's relegation battle.

Kevin Diks
Mönchengladbach
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